5 Reasons to Visit in and Around Campbell Hall, New York

It's the little towns that some have never heard of that hold the most surprises. I love finding out about neat things to do right in our area.

Have you ever been to Campbell Hall before? Although this town is small, there are things to see in and around the area. Thankfully, we live in the Hudson Valley that is constantly expanding.

There is something for everyone to do in the family or friend group listed below. Be sure to check out the top 5 things to do in and around Campbell Hall.

Noble Coffee Roasters, Campbell Hall

Grab breakfast or a late lunch at this cozy coffee shop. They roast their own coffee on site, have delicious teas and homemade pastries and goodies. This family and locally owned spot is something out of a movie with its friendly staff, ambience and mouth watering food options.

Find out more here

Good Vibes Rock & Shop, Campbell Hall

Have you ever walked into a place and actually experienced "good vibes''? Head on over to this shop to see for yourself. Locally owned and operated, Good Vibes Rock & Shop is filled with resin art and more. Hudson Valley entrepreneurs have their items all over this location from shirts to candles and soaps.

Find out more here

Graze Restaurant, Campbell Hall

If you're in the mood for delectable options for any meal, you're in the right place. Chef James chooses locally grown ingredients for each meal. From fresh salads to mouth watering entrees, it may be hard to leave room for dessert. However, the German chocolate layer cake seems to be calling my name.

Find out more here.

Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Montgomery

Located in such a beautiful setting, this park has something for everyone. From their dog park, to playgrounds and pond for fishing or lounging next to, this is a must visit. If you're into tennis, there are also tennis courts on site and a field where softball games take place.

Get your steps in at this location and find out more here.

Orange County Arboretum, Montgomery

These grounds are some of the most beautiful ones I have ever stepped foot on. Folks have had their engagement pictures done here. During the spring and summer, there are endless amounts of the most colorful flowers on site. There is also a 9/11 memorial, a walking trail and rock garden to explore.

Find out more here.

Have you ever been to Campbell Hall before? There are places to see, food to taste and good vibes to experience in a short distance. Share your thoughts below.

