Get out and explore the Hudson Valley!

It's me, the resident kayaker of the station. I love to kayak. Most importantly, I love to find new places to kayak. So if you're looking for a new spot consider checking out one of my favorites. Make sure to always wear a life vest when kayaking and always check your gear. If you're new or a beginner, consider a few lessons. Happy kayaking!

5 Kayaking Spots to Try Out This Weekend in the Hudson Valley Get out and explore the Hudson Valley this weekend