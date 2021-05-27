5 Kayaking Spots to Try Out This Weekend in the Hudson Valley

5 Kayaking Spots to Try Out in the Hudson Valley
Get out and explore the Hudson Valley!
It's me, the resident kayaker of the station. I love to kayak. Most importantly, I love to find new places to kayak. So if you're looking for a new spot consider checking out one of my favorites. Make sure to always wear a life vest when kayaking and always check your gear. If you're new or a beginner, consider a few lessons. Happy kayaking!
Get out and explore the Hudson Valley this weekend
