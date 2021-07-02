We are going to be traveling again soon that is if you haven't already. One of my biggest issues when I travel is what to pack?

This problem is probably why I enjoy traveling by car so much. Traveling by car means you can carry more and you don't have to properly pack it. You can throw an extra pair of shoes in the car. There is never any concern about your bag being over the weight limit. And of course you put things in the car from you vacation without worring if you left room in the suitcase.

But let's face it there are a few things that should always get pack that may not be so obvious the first time you are filling your travel bag. Tooth brush, extra underwear and such are all just common practice, however I have a few things I pack that you might not think are important until you need it.

Before I give you my list of extra items I store in my bag let me also add that yes it is true if you forgot it you can buy it when you get there but how annoying is that when you know you have a perfectly go one you forgot to pack. Also some of these items can't be in a carryon.

Here's the List

Bottle Opener - These are not only handy to open bottles but you can get one for travel that comes with extra gadgets like a flash light tip and mini screw driver. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife that opens wine.

Extra Sun Glasses - Buying sunglasses on vacation can be expensive and if you have prescription lens like me you will get sun glasses but you won't be able to see anything.

Large Plastic Bag - I always pack a plastic bag for something I am gonna have to put back in my suit case while traveling that has gotten wet or dirty. Single use grocery bags work great for covering your shoes in your suitcase.

Spare House and Car Key - If you have ever had your luggage lost or your purse stolen with your keys to your car and house inside a spare set is something you won't leave home without.

Extra Chargers - for your laptop and your phone. I also try to remember to bring a car charger on vacation that way no matter where I am I can charge the battery to my phone.

None of these thing will make or break your vacation and all of them could be purchased when you arrived at your designation with maybe the exception of the Keys. So why do I bring them? Simple, each of them is something that over my lifetime I have needed on my vacation and I didn't have them, so now I actually have a vacation bottle opener, an extra set of sun glasses, the plastic bag is a given, I never leave without a set of spare keys and you just can have enough chargers.

