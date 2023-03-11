5 Free Couches You Don’t Need on Hudson Valley Craigslist

So you are thinking about changing the look of your house, especially since you have been spending more time looking at those walls since the pandemic? Have you been thinking about a 'new' couch?

Think you need to head to a big box store is the only way that you can get yourself a 'new' piece of furniture? Keep in mind, because of supply chain issues, it is going to take you a few months to get that new couch or sofa. Is your only option to go to the big furniture store? Maybe not.

Get our free mobile app

How can you get new to you furniture without going to a store?

https://bit.ly/2AocoFR https://bit.ly/2AocoFR loading...

Here are Five Couches that are (as of the publishing of this article) available for free here in the Hudson Valley? What do you think? Do you have a home for one of these?

couch 2 loading...

When was the last time that you bought a new couch? I recently went shopping for one, at multiple stores, little did I know what I was in for when I went shopping.

Sales people that argued over who was going to help you when you only wanted to look? How about when you finally found a couch that you wanted to buy, only to be told that you would have to wait 3 to 10 weeks for it to arrive? And then pay $150 delivery fee for a $450 couch? Yikes! What did you do? It makes these couches look AWESOME!

HV Craigslist Couches for Free

8 Hudson Valley Signs That Need to Be Retired or Repaired

KEEP READING: Creative Ways to Bring Joy to Your Neighborhood While Social Distancing