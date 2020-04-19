41 Additional COVID-19 Cases at Sullivan County Care Center

The health commissioner in Sullivan County has announced 41 additional COVID-19 cases at a County-owned care center.

Sullivan County Health & Family Services Commissioner Stephanie Brown announced that there are 41 new cases of COVID-19 at Sunset Lake in Liberty. These are in addition to the six previously announced cases.

Commissioner Brown said:

This is reflective of the increasing cases in Sullivan County and throughout New York, particularly at nursing care facilities. We continue to do everything we can to stop the further spread, which is why visitation, admissions, and face-to-face medical appointments have all been halted to the Care Center for the past month.

Family members of the infected and exposed have been notified. If an individual responsible for a loved one in the Care Center has not received a call, or email, their relative has not been exposed.

Due to the loss of staff due to mandatory isolation, the county is bringing in and training SUNY Sullivan nursing students to provide appropriate care as nursing assistants.

For more information on the virus and other updates visit the Sullivan County website.

