More Than 400 Jobs Could Be Coming to Hudson Valley with New Project

A multi-million dollar project could soon be opening in the Hudson Valley, bringing more than 400 jobs with it.

The Center for Discovery’s (TCFD) proposed Children’s Specialty Hospital was made possible by a $35 million federal loan back in 2021, however with construction still ongoing, a new grant has been issued to ensure the completion of the project and an addition of hundreds of jobs to Sullivan County.

Artist rendering of the proposed children's hospital (The Center for Discovery)

The Center for Discovery in Sullivan County, NY

The $622,954 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program is meant to "boost ongoing efforts to build New York’s first short-term inpatient assessment program for children with complex conditions, creating over 400 good-paying healthcare jobs and access to critical care for children and their families in the Hudson Valley", shared a press release from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Proposed Children’s Specialty Hospital in Harris, NY

The specialty hospital would be an addition to the Center for Discovery's already vibrant programs that include schooling, housing, and hands-on outdoor experiences like farming for children and adults with complex conditions that include autism. In addition to the resources they plan to provide for patients, the hospital is also being touted as a major source of employment for medical professionals. From the office of Senator Schumer:

The first-of-its kind Children’s Specialty Hospital will provide critical care for those with complex conditions... eventually bringing 400 new healthcare jobs to Sullivan County. TCFD currently has 1,700 dedicated doctors, nurses, direct care workers, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physical therapists, adaptive recreation experts, therapists, special educators, farmers, orchardists, nutritionists, chefs, researchers, and other support staff

The Center for Discovery hopes that the hospital will be able to open its doors by the end of 2023. Learn more about the resources they offer as well as updates on the upcoming children's hospital here.