4-Year-Old New York Child Critically Injured After Fall From Hudson Valley Home

A non-verbal autistic child was critically injured after an apparent fall from an apartment building in the Hudson Valley.

4-Year-Old Child Critically Injured After Fall From Window in Westchester County, New York

CBS New York/Youtube CBS New York/Youtube loading...

A 4-year-old child fell from an apartment window in New Rochelle, Westchester County, New York Friday evening. The boy's parents rushed to find the police after the four-year-old went missing Friday evening.

The parents found officers from the New Rochelle Police Department near Fifth Street and Union Avenue and told officers their son was missing.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New Rochelle Police Search For Missing Four-Year-Old Boy in New York

The parents told police they believed their four-year-old son strayed from their New Rochelle Apartment building. The four-year-old boy is reportedly a non-verbal autistic child.

Police searched the area of the apartment building and found the missing child unconscious in the grass behind the Westchester County apartment building, CBS New York reports.

CBS New York/YouTube CBS New York/YouTube loading...

It's believed the child fell from the window of the apartment or from the roof of the seven-story building.

Four-Year-Old Westchester County, New York Child in Critical Condition

The four-year-old child is said to be in critical, but stable condition. More information isn't known at this time.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.