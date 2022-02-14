4 Super Bowl Ads Worth Watching Again and Again

If you know me it is no secret that I am a Super Bowl commercial freak. I like watching football but my favorite part of the Superbowl has always been watching all of the commercials. I am one of those people who will get up and go to the fridge during the game but won't leave the couch during a commercial break.

I have spent most of my 25 plus years in radio working in creative services. Over the years, I have had a lot of fun making commercials for Hudson Valley businesses. I have even been fortunate enough to be nominated for various awards for writing and production. Never won, but it is always great to be nominated.

Truth be told, it is a bucket list career item of mine to be part of a creative team that had the opportunity to create a Super Bowl commercial. I don't expect it to happen but it's out there for the universe. In the meantime, I revel in the creativity that gets turned out each year for the big game.

Why Super Bowl 56 Ads Are Worth Watching Again

This year, I enjoyed the ads more than I have in the past few years. Many of the ads relied on celebrity cameos. The difference this year was the ads stood out more than the celebrity who appeared in them. Even though there were a lot of celebrity ads, I felt like the product still stood out over the celebrity in the ad. There were some really good pairings.

4 Super Bowl 56 Ads Worth Watching Again and Again

The Return of the E*Trade Baby - who wasn't happy to see this kid back. It feels like we haven't seen him since the '90s.

Sam Adams and Boston Dynamics

My favorite beer ad has to go to the Cousin From Boston and the Robots from Boston Dynamics. These robots scare me more than clowns but I love them in this ad.

Salesforce stole Matthew McConaughey

Somebody call Lincoln cars, Salesforce stole their spokesperson. I am a fan so basically, Matthew could read the phone book and I'd listen.

Lays Scored Point for the Freakiest Wedding with Paul Rudd

Hopefully, we all have lifelong friends we share memories with including a few we might want to forget. Lays has a great way of capturing that sentiment in this friendship wedding ad.

Until Super Bowl 57 here to more ads that make us laugh and enjoy sitting through the break.

