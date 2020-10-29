4 Hudson Valley Schools Close After Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Four schools in the Hudson Valley are now closed due to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, The Wappingers Central School District learned that a person within the Gayhead Elementary School Community tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Officials didn't say if the person was a student or a staff member. As a result, Gayhead Elementary School will shift to a full remote schedule for at least Thursday.

"If your child had been in contact with this person, you would have been first contacted by school staff and then by the New York State Contact Tracing program with instructions on quarantining and potential testing of COVID-19. If you are/were not contacted, then you will not need to quarantine," Wappingers Central School District Acting Superintendent Dr. Dwight Bonk said.

A spokesperson from the Beacon City School District confirmed to Hudson Valley Post someone at Beacon High School tested positive for the virus. As a result, the high school will shift to online learning until at least Monday, Nov. 2.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post report two schools in the Wallkill Central School District are closed until at least Nov. 9 after a John G. Borden Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in attendance on Oct. 21. 23 students and 13 staff members were identified to be in close contact with the student who tested positive and will be mandated to quarantine 14 days from the last date of exposure, officials say.

Due to the large number of faculty and staff who have been mandated to quarantine at middle school and Wallkill Senior High School, both schools will be closed for about two weeks.