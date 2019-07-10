33 Hudson Valley School Districts That Pay Principals The Most
The Hudson Valley dominated a list that looked into which school districts in New York pay their principals the most.
Recently, NYUP looked into salaries for principals in schools in "Upstate New York." The website considers anything above Rockland County as "Upstate New York."
NYUP researched the New York State Education Department's 2018 Personnel Master File to find out the 50 Upstate school districts that pay their principals the most.
Below are the school districts in the Hudson Valley that made the list:
#44 Dover UFSD (Dover, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $123,561.40
Principals: 5
#43 Millbrook CSD (Millbrook, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $123,648.20
Principals: 5
#40 Sullivan West CSD (Jeffersonville, Sullivan County)
Average salary: $124,966.25
Principals: 4
#39 Hyde Park CSD (Hyde Park, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $126,031.55
Principals: 11
#37 Red Hook CSD (Red Hook, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $127,337.29
Principals: 7
#36 Washingtonville CSD (Washingtonville, Orange County)
Average salary: $127,668.83
Principals: 12
#35 Goshen CSD (Goshen, Orange County)
Average salary: $128515.22
Principals: 9
#34 Middletown City SD (Middletown, Orange County)
Average salary: $128,965.71
Principals: 14
#33 Port Jervis City SD (Port Jervis, Orange County)
Average salary: $129,283
Principals: 10
#32 Arlington CSD (Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $129,570.84
Principals: 25
#31 Greenwood Lake UFSD (Greenwood Lake, Orange County)
Average salary: $129,903
Principals: 2
#28 Marlboro CSD (Marlboro, Ulster County)
Average salary: $130,818.80
Principals: 5
#27 Onteora CSD (Onteora, Ulster County)
Average salary: $131,263.50
Principals: 6
#26 Minisink Valley CSD (Slate Hill, Orange County)
Average salary: $131,489.92
Principals: 12
#25 Florida UFSD (Florida, Orange County)
Average salary: $132,334.33
Principals: 3
#23 Cornwall CSD (Cornwall-on-Hudson, Orange County)
Average salary: $133591.89
Principals: 9
#22 Newburgh City SD (Newburgh, Ulster County)
Average salary: $133,815.05
Principals: 43
#21 New Paltz CSD (New Paltz, Ulster County)
Average salary: $136,976.67
Principals: 6
#20 Warwick Valley CSD (Warwick, Orange County)
Average salary: $138,876
Principals: 9
#19 Fallsburg CSD (Fallsburg, Sullivan County)
Average salary: $139,663.50
Principals: 4
#16 Pine Bush CSD (Pine Bush, Orange County)
Average salary: $140,072.94
Principals: 17
#15 Rhinebeck CSD (Rhinebeck, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $141,126.80
Principals: 5
#13 Valley CSD (Montgomery, Orange County)
Average salary: $142,008.07
Principals: 14
#12 Carmel CSD (Carmel, Putnam County)
Average salary: $142,015.77
Principals: 13
#11 Putnam CSD (Putnam Station, Washington County)
Average salary: $142,318
Principals: 1
#10 Pawling CSD (Pawling, Dutchess County)
Average salary: $143,049
Principals: 4
#9 Haldane CSD (Haldane, Putnam County)
Average salary: $143,806
Principals: 3
#6 Garrison UFSD (Garrison, Putnam County)
Average salary: $145,656
Principals: 1
#5 Mahopac CSD (Mahopac, Putnam County)
Average salary: $145,900
Principals: 13
#4 Putnam Valley CSD (Putnam Valley, Putnam County)
Average salary: $148,240.50
Principals: 6
#3 Monroe-Woodbury CSD (Monroe, Orange County)
Average salary: $149,794.75
Principals: 20
#2 Kiryas Joel Village UFSD (Kiryas Joel, Orange County)
Average salary: $168,425.50
Principals: 2
#1 Brewster CSD (Brewster, Putnam County)
Average salary: $169,518.56
Principals: 9
- Two Lower Hudson Valley Mothers Die in Dominican Republic
- Job Growth Continues at Record Pace in Hudson Valley
- 33 Hudson Valley School Districts That Pay Principals The Most
- Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead
- Lower Hudson Valley Mother Dies In Dominican Republic
- Naked Hudson Valley Man Injured After Jumping From Moving Truck
- Bears Are Being Seen Near Hudson Valley Homes At Alarming Rates
- Hudson Valley Police Officer Goes Viral For Kindness