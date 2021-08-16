3 Lil’ Birds Say Bob Marley’s Son Looking Upstate to Grow Pot Biz

The marijuana business is starting to ramp up in New York state and it seems that everyone is going to try and get growing. There is someone's son who seems like a perfect fit to throw his hat in the marijuana-growing business. He is the son of legendary reggae star and well-known supporter of marijuana, Bob Marley.

There is a company called Ace Ventures LLC which consists of investors Rohan Marley, Bob Marley's son, Kareem "Biggs" Burke, who co-founded Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records, Fireman Capital Partners, Dan Fireman, and co-founder of BPG Music, Gee Roberson according to NY Upstate. This is a minority-women-owned company that will be given special consideration for business opportunities and licensing. This is under the "social-equity provisions when New York legalized marijuana. They reportedly are looking to build a start-up cannabis company in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

They have already met with Buffalo Development leaders in hopes to build a one hundred thousand square foot, twenty-five million cannabis and production center. They are slated to employ about fifty people.

Now that New York state legalized small amounts of marijuana back on April 1st, an office and control board is in the works to regulate the production and sale of marijuana along with various other cannabis products that will be sold throughout the state. Also, the legal framework of these businesses needs to be firmed up as well.

Only time will tell how many marijuana businesses will be popping up all across New York state. If Bob Marley's son is one of the owners, it just seems fitting that he will know how to run the business.