3 From Lower Hudson Valley Sue WHO For Alleged COVID-19 Cover-up

Three residents from the Lower Hudson Valley, including a doctor, are suing the World Health Organization for spreading COVID-19 in New York.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday in White Plains federal court by Dr. Richard Kling, Steve Rotker and Gennaro Purchia. Kling and Rotker are from New Rochelle.

The lawsuit claims the WHO covered up the COVID-19 outbreak and accuses the organization of gross negligence for how it responded to the coronavirus, the New York Post reports.

“The WHO mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus and upon information and belief, engaged in a cover-up of the COVID- 19 pandemic in China,“ the lawsuit states, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit also alleges the WHO caused or contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in New York, the United States and the world.

The lawsuit is asking for unspecified damages for causing harm to Lower Hudson Valley residents.