3 COVID-19 Exposures at Hudson Valley Supermarkets

Officials confirmed three possible COVID-19 exposures at Hudson Valley supermarkets.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Putnam County Department of Health announced if you visited the ShopRite on Route 52 in Carmel on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A member of the public tested positive for COVID-19 was at the supermarket during this time, officials say. Officials say customers should monitor their symptoms until Nov. 21.

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Contact your physician with any concerns," the Putnam County Department of Health wrote.

The same Shoprite dealt with another COVID-19 exposure last week. Officials say you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if you worked at or visited the Carmel ShopRite on Saturday, October 31 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Officials say customers should monitor their symptoms until Nov. 14.

A member of the public who tested positive for COVID-19 was also at Acme Markets in Brewster, officials say.

Anyone who visited or worked at the supermarket on Monday, Nov. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed to the virus, officials say. Customers should monitor their symptoms until Nov. 16.