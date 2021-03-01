26 Meals Served in New York Restaurants Among ‘Most Iconic’ in US

People from all over the world come to New York to try these meals. How many have you had?

The Daily Meal researched and crafted a list called "The 101 Most Iconic Restaurant Dishes in America." These are meals that "you almost have to try at some point," the website states.

To craft the list The Daily Meal made a few rules:

Each dish must be considered a main course or appetizer

No desserts

Each dish must be available to order

No major chains

"Iconic dishes are the ones that we make pilgrimages for, the ones that are on the Great Foodie Bucket List, the ones that you can’t leave a town without trying. They’re the dishes that really are that good," Dan Myers wrote in the article.

The Daily Meal also classified what makes an iconic dish as:

Its been around for decades

The dish puts the restaurant on the map

The dish influences other restaurants

Below are the 26 dishes served in New York restaurants that made the list.

Black Label Burger, Minetta Tavern (New York, New York) Buffalo Wings, Anchor Bar (Buffalo, New York) Cheese Slice, Joe’s Pizza (New York, New York) Egg Caviar, Jean Georges (New York, New York) Eggs Benedict, Delmonico’s (New York, New York) Fried Calamari, Randazzo’s Clam Bar (Brooklyn, New York) Fusilli With Red Wine Braised Octopus and Bone Marrow, Marea (New York, New York) Garbage Plate, Nick Tahou’s Hots (Rochester, New York) Hot Dog, Gray’s Papaya (New York, New York) Hot Dog, Nathan’s Famous (Brooklyn, New York) Kung Pao Pastrami, Mission Chinese Food (New York, New York) Lavender and Honey Duck, Eleven Madison Park (New York, New York) Matzo Ball Soup, Second Avenue Deli (New York, New York) Mutton Chop, Keens Steakhouse (New York, New York) Oyster Pan Roast, Grand Central Oyster Bar (New York, New York) Pastrami on Rye, Katz’s Deli (New York, New York) Pizza, Di Fara (Brooklyn, New York) Pork Belly Bun, Momofuku Noodle Bar (New York, New York) Porterhouse, Peter Luger (Brooklyn, New York) Roast Chicken, The NoMad (New York, New York) Spaghetti With Tomato and Basil, Scarpetta (New York, New York) The Cadillac, P.J. Clarke’s (New York, New York) The Classic, Russ & Daughters (New York, New York) The Original db Burger, db Bistro Moderne (New York, New York) Tuna Tartare, Gotham Bar and Grill (New York, New York)

