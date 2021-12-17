25 Sweet Shops In The Hudson Valley

Got a sweet tooth? Whether it be for the holidays, special events, sweet gestures or maybe you just want to treat yourself. Who doesn't love sweets? They can bring a little bit of happiness to anyone's day.

The Hudson Valley offers a wide variety of options when it comes to sweet shops. This list puts a spotlight on lovely locations that serve a multitude of different sweets whether it be chocolates, candy, cakes and even pastries. If you're looking to get that sweet fix, give some of these shops a try.