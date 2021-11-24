25 Hudson Valley Thrift Stores & Antique Shops You Need To Visit

The rise of thrifting has been unstoppable and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. As a college student, I'm always looking for great deals on clothes, shoes, and accessories but I also look for cool pieces of home decor that don't break the bank. Some people may say that the best thrift stores and antique shops are in Manhattan and Brooklyn, but these stores in the metro area know the trends. They're aware of the rise in thrifting and antiquing so they've raised their prices. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are many spots that are bigger and better than those in the city - and the prices will have your jaw drop (and not in a bad way).

In the Hudson Valley, we have so many unique thrift stores and antique shops that you're going to want to visit all of the spots I listed. Each one offers something different than the other. One of the thrift stores is in the back of a restaurant, it's like a thrifting speakeasy. You can basically have lunch and thrift in the same spot! There's also an antique store in the Hudson Valley that is so secretive and discreet. You have to call to make an appointment, they're only open on Saturdays and Sundays, the location is off the beaten path, and they have hardly any social media presence. Don't be scared though, the reviews for this place are absolutely phenomenal. Make sure to check out some of these stores and support local business!