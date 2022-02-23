25 Found Living in Small Hudson Valley, New York Home After Fire

Fire officials were shocked to discover 11 bedrooms and 25 people living in one home in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Hillcrest Fire Company responded to a structure fire at a single-family home in Spring Valley around 3:30 p.m.

In a somewhat related story, last week, nine Hudson Valley families were found to living in a "death trap" house of horrors in Spring Valley. We have photos you have to see to believe.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said about two dozen people, including many children, have been rescued from a "death trap."

House Of Horrors Deemed 'Death Trap' in Hudson Valley

While responding, the fire department was wanted there were people trapped inside the home while others were jumping from the windows. Mutual aid was requested to assure proper resources were available, officials say.

Arriving units first reached the home to make sure all residents were out of the home.

Multiple handlines were used inside and the fire was quickly put out.

After the fire was extinguished officials learned there were 11 bedrooms and 25 people living in the single-family home, according to the Hillcrest Fire Company.

Three residents were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't released.

No other injuries weren't reported. The cause of the fire hasn't been released.