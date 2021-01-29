25 Best Hard Rock Albums of 2011

The rock world was still finding fresh footing at the top of the 21st century's second decade. The year 2011 provided some quality records, but in most cases the veteran acts were adding solid selections to their established catalogs rather than turning in their best works.

That said, Foo Fighters gave us arguably their best record since the '90s with Wasting Light and bands such as Seether, Five Finger Death Punch and Rise Against continued to churn out high quality rock radio gems. The Black Keys showed they were no one-album wonder and prolific rockers Korn decided to shake things up by taking their sound into a new area.

The year also saw the emergence of Black Veil Brides, the returns of Bush and Blink-182 and so much more. Join us as we reflect on the best rock albums of 2011 in the gallery below. And to see the best metal albums of 2011, head here.