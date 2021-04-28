23 New York Schools Among Best in the Nation

A new report gives a number of schools across New York State and the Hudson Valley good grades.

U.S. News and World Report released its Best High Schools rankings. The rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Around 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors. The rankings were based on:

College Readiness (30%)

Math and Reading Proficiency (20%)

Math and Reading Performance (20%)

College Curriculum Breadth (10%)

Underserved Student Performance (10%)

Graduation Rate (10%)

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia was named the best high school in the country.

Townsend Harris High School in Flushing got top billing for New York State while Bronxville in Westchester County was the highest ranked school in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the high schools from New York that cracked to top 200:

12: Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, NY

22: Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn, NY

28: High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, New York, NY

30: Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, Jamaica, NY

35: Bronx High School of Science, Bronx, NY

37: Staten Island Technical High School, Staten Island, NY

44: Stuyvesant High School, New York, NY

49: High School of American Studies at Lehman College, Bronx, NY

66: Brooklyn Latin School, Brooklyn, NY

69: High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies, New York, NY

81: Eleanor Roosevelt High School, New York, NY

88: Baccalaureate School for Global Education, Long Island, City, NY

145: Bronxville High School, Bronxville, NY

146: Edgemont Junior-Senior High School, Scarsdale, NY

150: Millennium High School, New York, NY

162: Manhasset Secondary School, Manhasset, NY

167: Byram Hills High School, Armonk, NY

169: Rye High School, Rye NY

178: City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park, Buffalo, NY

188: Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, NY

193: Pittsford-Mendon High School, Pittsford, NY

195: Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua, NY

No schools from Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, or Putnam made the top 200 nationwide. A number of schools from Westchester County made the list.

Below are the highest-rated high school from Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Putnam counties:

Dutchess County

Spackenkill High School

National Ranking: 1,115

New York Ranking: 107

Putnam County

Haldane High School

National Ranking: 1,274

New York Ranking: 125

Ulster County

New Paltz Senior High School

National Ranking: 1,643

New York Ranking: 161

Orange County

Warwick Valley High School

National Ranking: 2,162

New York Ranking: 209

