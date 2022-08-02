22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT

The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.

The Green River Reservoir is a remote, 5,503-acre park that is unlike most other state parks. The entire area is lacking any modern amenities and has purposefully been kept in its "wild and undeveloped condition." There are 27 campsites accessible only by boat. The area provides camping areas that can only be reached by paddling to them, with some as far away as two miles from the launch site.

State Police say that the missing individual was identified as Joshua Hwang from New Windsor, New York. Hwang was last seen at a campsite on the west side of the reservoir. A bulletin was released asking anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the young man who was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a Blockbuster Video logo and dark blue shorts.

Because Hwang was unfamiliar with the area, police became concerned when the Hudson Valley man was still missing on Wednesday morning. An official search party was launched involving multiple Vermont police and search-and-rescue agencies. Hwang was still not located by the end of the day so the entire park was closed down on Thursday to allow the state police to conduct a more thorough search.

Just before noon on Thursday police announced that they had recovered what they believed to be the body of Joshua Hwang. The remains were transported to Burlington Vermont where an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

