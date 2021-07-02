Hearing that the show will go on this summer is truly music to my ears. Not only are we right smack dab in the middle of summer with the most beautiful weather but more things are opening.

I started a list of all the events happening in our area, so I do not miss a beat.

One festival is making a comeback this summer. They have made it clear that they will not have a drive-up event as they had to do so last year. The 2021 Freedom Festival will happen on July 17th, 2021, from 4:30 pm to 11:00pm.

2021 Freedom Festival Will Return to the Hudson Valley this Summer This event will make a comeback in July.

To find out more information about this event, visit here.

Will you be attending this festival? Let us know below.