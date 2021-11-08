’20 Worst Places’ to Live in New York State
A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post looked into the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to find the counties with the highest violent crime rate.
Outside of the five boroughs one county in the Hudson Valley was determined to be the most violent. The full county list is below.
RoadSnacks recently released "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."
A number of Hudson Valley hometowns made Roadsnack's list, including Monticello and Newburgh which ranked in the top 5.
Money Inc. released their own list of "The 20 Worst Places to Live in New York" which also wasn't too kind to a number of local places.
Money Inc. looked into schools, crime, employment, leisure and entertainment to craft its list.
Did your hometown make the list? If so, do you agree? If not, do you agree with the list? See the full list below:
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
20. Gloversville
19. Goshen
Goshen made the list for its high cost of living and below-average income
18. Niagara Falls
17. Jamestown
16. Monroe
Monroe ranked 16th due to its high cost of living
15. Albion
14. Buffalo
13. Wappingers Falls
Wappingers Falls is considered "undesirable" because of its limited jobs, high cost of living, and expensive homes.
12. Watertown
11. Schenectady
10. Syracuse
9. Brockport
8. Endicott
7. Binghamton
6. Poughkeepsie
Poughkeepsie finished 6th due to having the sixth-worst unemployment rate and "staggering 19.4 percent" of residents are living below the poverty line.
5. Utica
4. Newburgh
Newburgh cracked the top 5 due to its violent-crime rate and unemployment rate.
3. Lockport
2. Rochester
1. Monticello
Money Inc. agrees with Roadsnacks and named Monticello the worst place to live in New York. Monticello was placed first because it has the worst unemployment rate in the state and lack of leisure options. Hudson Valley Post disagrees. In our opinion, there are a number of things to do in including Resorts World Catskills and The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark.