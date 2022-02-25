Two school districts in Sullivan County are reportedly in discussion about a possible merger.

The Livingston Manor Central School website posted an "Important Message" regarding a meeting coming up on March 1 at 6 PM at Livingston Manor Central School's auditorium.

Livingston Manor and Roscoe Central School District residents are invited as the meeting will kick off the merger study process of the two schools and introduce the members of the joint Advisory Committee, according to the posting. The meeting will also be made available via Zoom where participants can post questions in the live chat.

A little about Livingston Manor Central School

Livingston Manor Central opened on Feb. 20, 1939, and according to the school website, it's one of the most beautiful educational structures in the state of New York. It is located on the peninsula of Sherwood Island. The building holds grades PreK-12 and Livingston Manor holds at least 1 Section title in every sports program they have.

A little about Roscoe Central School

Roscoe Central School opened in 1939 and serves students from the Western Sullivan and Eastern Delaware Counties. The school is situated between the hamlets of Livingston Manor and Downsville and holds students from PreK-12 from the towns of Rockland, Colchester, Hancock, Fremont, and Callicoon.

Not the First Time a School Merger Has Happened in Sullivan County

One of the youngest schools in Sullivan County, Sullivan West Central, was created in 1999 by the merger of the Narrowsburg, Delaware Valley, and Jeffersonville-Youngsville Central School Districts, according to the Sullivan West Central website.

Are you a Sullivan County resident? How do you feel about the possible merger of Livingston Manor and Roscoe Central Schools?