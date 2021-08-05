Two people are reportedly dead, with two fighting for their lives and seven others injured in a crash that shut down Route 17 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17 near Sands Road between exits 118 and 119 in the town of Wallkill. The public was told to avoid the area as police investigated.

"Road Closure: Crash with fatalities on NY 17 both E/W bound roads closed at Exit 119 - NY 302 (Wallkill) T/Wallkill - Orange Co," a NY-Alert stated at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Orange County NY Fire Calls said the accident involved a rollover with some trapped in the vehicle and others ejected from the vehicle.

Police would only confirm how many people were killed in the crash but did confirm it's a fatal accident. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post two people are dead, two others are fighting for their lives and seven others were injured.

State Route 17 was closed in both directions around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. By 1:40 a.m., the westbound lanes were open, but the eastbound lanes remained blocked. Officials told drivers to expect delays and find an alternate route.

All lanes were reopened by 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The accident involved two vehicles, a Ford Escape and a Toyota Sienna that were traveling eastbound, police say. State Police are asking that any witnesses that may have observed the accident or anyone with information to contact Troop F, Middletown barracks at (845) 344-5300.

