2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley

An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley.

Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York

On New Year's Day around 1:30 a.m., the Haverstraw Police Department was sent to Beach Road near the Haverstraw Marina following reports of a serious car crash.

It's believed the car drove off the road around 1 a.m.

Beach Road, which runs along the Hudson River, was closed from Haverstraw to Stony Point until well past sunrise on Jan. 1, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post.

2 Stony Point, New York Woman Killed On New Year's Day

Police confirmed at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed two women died in the crash.

The backseat passenger, a 65-year-old woman from Stony Point, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A front-seat passenger, an 87-year-old woman from Stony Point, was taken to Nyack Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Their names haven't been released, as of this writing.

Driver Of Fatal Accident Speaks With Police

The driver, a 64-year-old woman from Haverstraw told the Haverstraw Police Department she lost control of her car and the vehicle slid off of the roadway.

She was given field sobriety tests and an alcohol breath test. She passed all the tests.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police believe rain and fog played a major role in the crash.

