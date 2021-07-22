Police are asking for help finding two men who both went missing after leaving a hospital in the Hudson Valley.

The Kingston Police Department is asking for help in finding 42-year-old Quasim Muhammad of Kingston. Muhammad was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston on Sunday around 5:17 p.m., police say.

Police describe him as being 5'10", 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red T-shirt, black pants and black sandals.

In a separate missing person post, the Kingston Police Department also asked for help in finding 57-year-old John Spreitzer of Kingston.

Spreitzer was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus, police say.

Police describe Spreitzer as being 6'0", 170 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his neck and wears dentures.

Anyone with information on either of the two missing men should call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

