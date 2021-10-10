2 Hudson Valley Hospitals Begin New More Strict Visitor Protocols

Want to go visit your friend or loved one in the hospital? Well, as of October 5, 2021 things have changed about what you need to do, in advance, to make that happen.

Yes, you need to go during visiting hours. For Northern Dutchess Hospital that is 12 PM to 6 PM, daily. For Vassar Brothers Hospital that is 11:30 AM to 6 PM, daily.

You will need to wear a mask, but not just any face covering. The hospitals will not accept a bandana or neck gator type of covering, they require that you wear a close fitting, over-the-ear, type of face mask.

While those above two things, appear to be what you would more than likely expect.

Here is the big change, that went into effect on October 5....

You will now be asked to provide proof of full vaccination or you will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, that has been taken within the 72-hours prior to your visit.

This is the new, hard fast protocol that has been put into place if you want to visit anyone in the hospital, inpatients, the emergency room, or even any thing else inside those medical buildings.

Do you think that this is fair? For you to have to go through this just to be able to visit someone?

