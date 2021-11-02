2 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash in Hudson Valley on NY-52
Days after celebrating her birthday a Hudson Valley woman was killed in a head-on crash by a woman fleeing police.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Friday around 10:30 p.m., the Town of Montgomery Police and Village of Walden Police responded to a 911 call of an erratic driver traveling north on State Route 52 in the Town of Newburgh.
The vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, was observed on Main Street by Walden Police and was subsequently stopped.
Town of Montgomery Police stopped to assist at the scene. As officers approached the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Joann Schields, 52, of Pine Bush, fled the scene driving west on State Route 52, police say.
As officers approached the vehicle, the operator fled the scene, police say.
After a short distance Schield struck a 2013 Toyota Rav-4 head-on that was traveling east, officials say.
The operator of the Toyota, 35-year-old Elizabeth Bello from Wallkill was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Elizabeth Bello from Wallkill was pronounced deceased at the scene
Bello just celebrated her birthday, according to GoFundMe. She's survived by her husband Jose and her three young kids Manny, Melanie, and Natalie.
"She was an extremely special person who was loved by so many and had a very bright future ahead of her in retail banking. She was proud of her Mexican heritage and passionate about helping others succeed.- personally or professionally. She truly made an impact on so many lives," the GoFundMe states.
CLICK HERE to donate.
The two passengers in the vehicle, ages 16 and 6 were transported to Garnet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Schields was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Schields was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The Town of Montgomery, New Windsor and Newburgh Ambulance Corps, Mobil Life Support and the Walden Fire Department all assisted at the scene.
The New York State Police are assisting the New York State Attorney General’s Office with this investigation.
Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.