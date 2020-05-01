2 Black Bears Get Stuck Inside Hudson Valley Shed

A number of officers responded to help a pair of black bears that somehow got stuck inside a shed in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced officers recently helped two trapped bears. On April 15, two DEC officers, Glen Parker and Ricky Wood, responded to a bear complaint in Rock Hill.

Upon arrival, the environmental conservation officers found two black bears stuck inside a shed. The bears had knocked over a number of items inside the shed and were trapped inside, officials say.

With assistance from two New York State Troopers, the officers were able to open the shed doors just wide enough for the bears to escape back into the nearby forest, according to the DEC.

The DEC didn't release more information about the shed or say if anything inside was damaged. No injuries were reported