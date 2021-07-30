Cuomo Signs a Bill to Raise the Age to Get Married to This

It seems that every day there is a new law in the State of New York. There are some odd laws on the books like I recall something about not being legal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket on a Sunday? Or something like that. Wait, I looked that one up. Yep, that is a law.

There are also laws about not being able to sell beer before 8 AM or not being able to sell liquor or wine at a store before noon on a Sunday.

But what about getting married? How old do you need to be able to legally get married in the State of New York? Good thing you asked.

This week Governor Cuomo signed a bill that would make 18 the legal age of consent for marriage in the state. Thirty days from now, it will no longer be legal for either party to be 17 years old, with a parent or guardians consent.

For some reason, it shocked me that it was even, at one point, legal to get married at the age of 17 with parent permission and a judge's consent. Because of the 30 day waiting period for this to become law, yes, someone age 17 could be married in New York State before August 21, 2021, if they get the license and the approvals before then.

Will there be some that "rush to the altar?" Probably. Is 17 or younger too young to get married? For most 20, 25, or even 30 might be too young. For more information about this change to New York State law, click here.

