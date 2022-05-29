You know you want to do it. It's hot, your feet hurt, and you are exhausted. Have you ever thought about taking your shoes off and just driving barefoot? Let me tell you, you are not the only one.

Is there a law on the New York State driving books that says you can't legally drive without shoes on? Did your Driver's Ed teacher (like mine) tell you that it was a ticketable offense? So, can you actually get a ticket for it?

Is driving barefoot in New York State safe?

While there is room for discussion about whether or not driving barefoot is safe, I wouldn't let your car insurance company know that this is something that you do regularly. I probably wouldn't tell my driver's education teacher, either. While that was several years ago. He still scares me.

So, what will happen if you get pulled over in New York while driving barefoot?

While you can search (and I did) all of the vehicle laws of New York State and find nothing that says yes or no about barefoot driving, can you actually do it? Apparently, since it's not in the vehicle books, that makes it legal. Right?

What should you do before you start driving barefoot in New York State?

Ask yourself these questions, can you brake with as much force barefoot as you can if you are wearing shoes? While it doesn't appear to be illegal in New York, what about a bordering state? Pennsylvania? No law against it on the books. Connecticut? No law against it, How about New Jersey? Nope, no law on the books saying that it is illegal.

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in any of the 50 states? Doesn't look like it, but feel free to do your own research.

