Fall Foliage Starts to Emerge Across the Hudson Valley

The pumpkin spice coffee has been flowing for a few weeks now, which was the first sign that fall was near in the Hudson Valley.

Now, I LOVE NY has released the first fall foliage map of the season and you can feel fall creeping in.

While we're still battling summer temperatures and weather, the Hudson Valley is inching closer and closer to fall. I won't start the countdown to fall yet, but just so you know...Thursday, September 22nd is the First Day of Fall.

This week, ILoveNY.com has released the first of several Fall Foliage reports for 2022. Now it's still early in the foliage season however, there are some reported changes across the Hudson Valley.

I Love NY is reporting minor changes in the HV writing:

In the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County reports from Hopewell Junction expect up to 10% color change this weekend with the emergence of some bright touches of red. Orange County spotters in Goshen and Middletown predict up to 10% color change with some bright yellow and red leaves beginning to appear.

While we aren't seeing significant color change in the Mid-Hudson region, our friends in Herkimer County are seeing a 30% increase in color. I LOVE NY reports "Old Forge foliage spotters predict up to 30% color change this weekend with muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red."

We'll keep an eye out for the Foliage Report updates throughout the fall, but we want to hear from you. Have you seen a noticeable change in the trees in your neighborhood? Are the rumors true that we'll be getting a quick and early foliage season?

