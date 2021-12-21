11 Small Catskill Mountain Towns That We Love
They are small, for sure. Some of them with only a few hundred residents. But we love us some Catskill Mountain small town flavor! Here is a list of 11 small towns located all over the Catskill Mountain area. Each has a story to tell and each is worth a weekend visit in 2022. Art, culture, museums, great dining, natural beauty and some surprises along the way. What's not to like about our beloved Catskills?
Among the several regions of Upstate New York, we all have our favorites. The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, etc. But you have to admit, it is hard not to fall in love with the Catskills. Here is a list of some of our favorite small towns in the Catskills. While all the map dots in this region are special, we like these for their history, beauty, fun and places of interest.
Chuck D'Imperio