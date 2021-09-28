11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Rays NY Home

It's been a little over a year since a massive fire destroyed Rachael Ray's Upstate New York Home.

Back in August of 2020, the celebrity chef's Lake Luzerne home went up in flames, leaving the house in shambles. A year later and Rachael is sharing an amazing update.

During the premiere episode of the Rachael Ray Show last week, Rachael explained that her Warren County home has been rebuilt. Ray said "This is our house. It is really exciting to have a house rebuilt in a little over a year," adding "I felt that you'd want to see where we're at, and here's where we're at."

Take a look at the amazing before and after pictures of her newly renovated home below.