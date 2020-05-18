11 Hudson Valley Businesses Lay off or Furlough Over 2,500

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced 11 companies across the Hudson Valley to lay off or furlough over 2,500 workers in recent days.

The information below is based off WARN notices filed on New York State Department of Labor’s WARN list, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

YMCA of Greater New York

County: Orange

Employees Affected: 62

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

MGM Yonkers Empire City Casino

County: Westchester

Employees Affected: 931

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Sankara Castle Hotel and Spa

County: Westchester

Employees Affected: 84

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Crystal Run Healthcare

County: Orange, Rockland, Sullivan

Employees Affected: 366

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Hoffman Car Wash

County: Ulster

Employees Affected: 36

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

All County Bus

County: Westchester

Employees Affected: 407

Reason: School closing mandated by the State of New York due to the unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Bloomin Brands - Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill, Flemings, Aussie Grill

Reason:County: Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland, Orange

Employees Affected: 393

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

County: Dutchess, Sullivan, Orange, Ulster

Employees Affected: 29

Reason: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19

Baumann & Sons Buses

County: Westchester

Employees Affected: 50

Reason: The Company’s initial temporary layoffs were unforeseeable due to the impacts of COVID-19. The Company’s permanent layoffs and cessation of operations were due to Unforeseeable Business Circumstances in that the Company’s customers breached their Transportation Contracts by refusing to pay amounts due through the end of the school year.

Acme Bus Corp

County: Westchester

Employees Affected: 65

Reason: The Company’s initial temporary layoffs were unforeseeable due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the Company’s permanent layoffs and cessation of operations were due to Unforeseeable Business Circumstances in that the Company’s customers breached their Transportation Contracts by refusing to pay amounts due through the end of the school year.

Eat'n Park Hospitality Group