10th Annual Great Hudson River Fish Count Upcoming

The DEC has announced that the tenth annual Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count will take place at multiple sites along the banks and piers of the Hudson River on Saturday, July 31.

The public is invited to join naturalists from the Capital Region to New York City to explore the variety of creatures usually hidden below the river's surface. Fresh upriver and salty at New York City, the Hudson River's estuary and watershed is home to more than 200 fish species, including several that migrate into the river from the Atlantic Ocean each spring to spawn. Eleven sites will offer in-person opportunities for the public.

During the fish count, participating visitors are encouraged to help collect fish using seine nets, minnow traps, or rods and reels. Seining involves pulling a 30-foot net through the water and checking out the fish, crabs, and other river life caught in its mesh. Participants may watch from shore or jump into available waterproof waders and help pull in the net. The fish are released after everyone has a chance to see them up close.

Participating groups share their catch results by posting to the DEC Twitter feed with the hashtag #hudsonriverfishcount. Comparing notes builds understanding of the diversity of fishes and habitats in the Hudson, the vitality of the estuarine ecosystem in urban and rural settings, and the influence of salinity and tides.

The local sites participating are Norrie Point Environmental Center, in Staatsburg in Dutchess County, and the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater in Ulster County. More information can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation's website.