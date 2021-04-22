There are several items you're probably storing in a safe deposit box right now that desperately need to be removed today.

10 Items You Should Never Keep in a Safe Deposit Box Demand for safe deposit boxes is on the rise as more and more banks across the Hudson Valley are discontinuing the service. Space and staff needed to maintain the boxes aren't cost-effective for banks, which have been reducing their size and opting for online services instead. If you're lucky enough to find a safe deposit box to rent, you'll probably want to fill it up with all of your important paperwork and valuables. However, there are several items you should NEVER put in a safe deposit box for good reason.