1-Year-Old, Local Woman Killed in Crash That Closed Route 9

A 1-year-old child and a Hudson Valley woman were killed in the gruesome crash that closed Route 9 for hours. Three others are in serious condition.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., New York State Police and the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9 in the area of New Hackensack Road, near Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Rite Aid and Dunkin'.

An initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda CRV, operated by 48-year-old Loraine Baker of Poughkeepsie, rear-ended a southbound 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer heading southbound on State Route 9, police say.

Baker was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, New York State Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The operator of the TrailBlazer, 37-year-old Rene Luis Ramirez of Poughkeepsie, and her passengers, Nelvis Luis Cruz, 23, 4-year-old Esteban Luis and 1-year-old Emilio Luis were all transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Emilio Luis, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to New York State Police.

The conditions of the other three in the TrailBalzer or the extent of their serious injuries haven't been released.

State Route 9 was closed in both directions from approximately 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation into the fatal accident remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available, police add.

Early Monday morning, New York State Police confirmed to Hudson Valley Post there were "serious injuries, life-threatening injuries."

Route 9 between New Hackensack Road and North Mesier Ave. in the Village of Wappingers Falls was shut down for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.

More photos of the gruesome accident can be seen here. We do warn, the vehicles involved in the accident appear heavily damaged.