Which Hudson Valley Business Got These Stunning 1-Star Reviews?

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... or an internet reviewer for that matter.

We have some amazing local businesses here in the Hudson Valley, but even the 4 and 5-star rated establishments have their share of overreacting blowhards. Can you guess which beloved store received these scathing local reviews?

One-Star Reviews in the Hudson Valley. NY

First, a hint: there is more than one location of this business. Also, each location where these reviews were seen has at least a 4-star review average, which means (to me, at least) that more than likely these hilarious complaints are more the fault of the customer than the company. Let's dive in with the simplest... and dumbest.

Double the Price of WHAT?!

This customer needs to clarify. Double the price of another store? Double the price of what they wanted to pay? Of what it was in 1949? Either way, they aren't happy. Here's an idea: apply to the store and get an employee discount!

Is this a Store or a Mosh Pit?

This unhappy customer needs to get their story straight. Were they "forced" in the cooler or were they in the cooler already? Also, while every bagger should know that dainty eggs never go on the bottom, I'm willing to bet the eggs cracked when this unhappy customer swung their bag at an unsuspecting child for looking at them the wrong way instead. Next!

Math is Hard

I can't quite put my finger on it, but the "that was way off" makes me giggle more than it should. I really hope this story is true. Five dollars even for change on an item that costs $3.36 is hilarious.

Can you guess the business that was on the receiving end of these "scathing" reviews? While public feedback can be helpful, sometimes it's clear that someone just needed to blow off some steam. We'll check in on a different business next time. Maybe one owned by a local celebrity like the six below?

