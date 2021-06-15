1 Shot, 1 Stabbed at Hudson Valley Bar

One person was shot and another stabbed after spending a Saturday night at a popular bar in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 1:30 am, Town of Wallkill police officers responded to a report of “shots fired” at Whispers Cocktail Lounge located at 428 North Street in Middletown. Shortly afterward, two assault victims presented themselves at Garnet Medical Center, police say.

One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound and a second victim was being treated for a stab wound. Neither of the injuries were deemed to be life-threatening, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department. Police did not release the names, ages, gender or hometowns of either victim.

A subsequent investigation disclosed that both of the victims were injured during a dispute at Whispers Cocktail Lounge, police add. The Town of Wallkill Police Department did not release more information about the incident

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The case is being investigated by Town of Wallkill Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at (845) 692-6757.

In 2019, an 18-year-old woman from Dutchess County went missing after she was last seen at Whispers Cocktail Lounge. She was later found safe.

Keep Reading:

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.