1 Person Found Dead in Hudson River

New York State Police responded to reports of a jumper from the Bear Mountain Bridge during Wednesday's morning rush hour.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, New York State Police responded to a report of a jumper off the Bear Mountain Bridge. At approximately 7:40 a.m. a Bear Mountain State Park Police Officer observed a vehicle parked on the Bear Mountain Bridge, ceremonially named the Purple Heart Veterans Memorial Bridge, facing west with the hazard flashers on.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed no one in the vehicle. While checking the area and looking over the bridge, he observed a body floating in the water, according to New York State Police. The officer notified his dispatch and state police responded to the scene.

The body was recovered by the Stony Point Fire Department. An investigation revealed that the body recovered from the water was the driver of the vehicle that was parked on the bridge, police say. Authorities have yet to release the name, age, gender or hometown of the jumper.

The bridge was not closed during the investigation. New York State Police from Troop F responded to the bridge. Troop F includes Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties.