1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York

Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help.

On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash.

1 Killed In Putnam County, New York

Kent Fire Department Kent Fire Department loading...

On Friday, Dec. 30, around 3 p.m., the Kent Fire Department was dispatched to a single-car motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 301 in the Canopus lake boat launch area, about a mile west of the Taconic Parkway in Putnam Valley.

Fire and EMS units responded within minutes, officials say. Arriving crews located the vehicle off the roadway down a steep embankment.

"The single occupant in the vehicle was heavily entrapped with serious injuries. A medevac helicopter was requested to the scene," the Kent Fire Department stated on Facebook. "We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance at the scene: North Highlands Engine Company # 1, Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Town Of Kent NY Police, Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Ambulnz By DocGo - Hudson Valley, Hackensack Air Med 1."

Westchester County, New York Man Killed In Putnam County Crash

Kent Fire Department Kent Fire Department loading...

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials say.

"Unfortunately, the operator succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene," the Town of Kent Fire Department added.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office later identified the driver as 65-year-old James Cottrell of Cortland Manor, New York.

Cottrell went to Walter Panas High School, according to social media.

Cause Of Fatal Crash Near Taconic Under Investigation

For an unknown reason, Cottrell's vehicle left the roadway and traveled up the end of a guide rail where it overturned and struck a rock barrier, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Kent Fire Department Kent Fire Department loading...

The investigation into crash remains under investigation.

Three Firefighters Injured

Three firefighters were injured trying to free Cottrell, officials say.

All three suffered minor injuries. The injuries were not listed. According to the Kent Fire Department, they were transported to Putnam Hospital and later released.

