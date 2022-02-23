1 Foot Of Snow Or More For Hudson Valley, Updated Timeline

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Hudson Valley. Forecasters warn 1 inch of snow or more could fall per hour for about 12 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the entire Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service thinks 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall on Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene Counties with Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties seeing 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Winter Storm Watch goes from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour at times from 1 am to 1 pm Friday, the National Weather Service warns.

The Weather Channel still believes most of the region could see around 1 foot of snow or more.

The Weather Channel updated its snowfall predictions, with more snow predicted for most of the region.

Below are snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel for this week's potential snow as of Wednesday morning:

Note: An updated timeline for when snow is expected to fall is below the snowfall predictions.

Metoroglist Ben Noll now predicts Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and most of Orange will see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

He believes 3 to 6 inches of snow for southern Orange, Rockland, Putnam and Westchester.

"A crusty, glaze of ice from sleet and freezing rain is likely on top of the snow, compressing it and making it more difficult to shovel," Noll wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Updated Snow Timeline

Noll thinks the worst of the storm will happen during the Friday morning commute.

"An easing of precipitation rates will likely allow road crews to get on top of things during Friday afternoon, with some improvement in conditions by the PM commute. Sub-freezing temperatures through Saturday will allow slick conditions to persist on untreated surfaces," he adds.

Noll believes snow will start to fall between midnight and 3 a.m. on Friday west to east. Snow should change to sleet or freezing rain

"Steady, accumulating precipitation will end by around midday Friday, but a light wintry mix will continue through the afternoon," Noll states.

