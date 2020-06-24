1 Dead, 3 Injured Including Child in Fiery Crash on Route 17

One person is dead and three others, including a 3-year-old, injured following a crash on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police announced an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, June 19, around 12:30 p.m. in the town of Wallkill.

Troopers responded to State Route 17 for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers observed a vehicle down an embankment and fully engulfed in flames.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling west on State Route 17 in the left lane. The vehicle crossed both westbound lanes and exited the roadway on the north shoulder traveled down an embankment striking a tree and catching fire, police say.

The driver, 27-year-old Brandon A. Moulton of the Bronx, wasn't able to get out of his flaming vehicle, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

All other occupants were able to exit the vehicle and were treated by the Town Of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Hatzalah Volunteer Ambulance Services. Two occupants, Alysha Nieves and Destiny Morales both 25, both from the Bronx were transported to Orange Medical Center.

A third occupant, a 3-year-old girl, was airlifted Westchester Medical Center. Her condition hasn't been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown and state police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.