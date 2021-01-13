Your Night Out in Poughkeepsie Can Help a Vet

Google Maps

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve written about how important it is to help our veterans. And I will continue to write about it every chance I get. I grew up in a make love not war household, but one thing I know is that our veterans have risked everything, including their lives, to protect us and our freedom. So, giving back is the very least we can do.

It’s a VetZero weekend at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Steakhouse on Main Street in Poughkeepsie this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15 and 16. All you have to do is mention VetZero when you order your lunch or dinner, and ten percent of the purchase price will go to help veterans right here in the Hudson Valley. Pretty easy, don't you think? And it’s good for both takeout and dine-in.

Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Steakhouse is famous for their delicious comfort food and mouthwatering steaks, and they’re easy to get to. Right at the Poughkeepsie Train Station. VetZero is one of the most important organizations in the Hudson Valley, helping those who have made so many sacrifices for our country. It’s a perfect pairing.

For more information about the VetZero weekend, and to check out the menu, visit the Mahoney’s website or facebook page. To learn more about VetZero and their mission, check out the website.