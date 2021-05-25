The weather is great and you want to hit the streets or the trails on your motor bike or dirt bike? Awesome. Do it.

It is a great idea to get on your bike, with your helmet and tool around. There are a couple of things that you need to keep in mind so you don't get your motor bike or dirt bike impounded. I know, just bear with me, I'm sure you know what to do, but amazingly there have been multiple instances of people getting their bikes impounded. Shocking, right? How can this be happening?

I can't understand why, because everyone is doing the same thing, right? I'm sure your bike didn't get taken away, because you do all of the following, right?

Your bike is registered, right? It has a plate on it? It's totally street legal?

You have insurance on the bike?

Wait, you have your license with you and you have that little M on it as well, right?

I am sure you also have your helmet on, because New York State is pretty particular about that as well. It's got that DOT sticker that you need? Ok, so check that off your list.

Lastly, you only ride on streets or authorized trails. See, I don't get why so many people are getting their bikes impounded. This must be some mistake.

Here is what the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department had to say about it on their Facebook page:

Oh, now I get it. People are getting them impounded because they are riding bikes on city sidewalks, in the parks and just tooling around doing things illegally.

So, just so I have this clear. The only people who are getting their bikes (ATV's, Dirt Bikes, Mini-Bikes) taken away and impounded are people who are driving them illegally where they are not supposed to, and in most cases don't have a license for them and or not wearing a helmet. Got it.

I will leave you with a few quotes, one from Comedian Ron White, "You can't fix stupid." Another quote, from Judge Judy, "Don't try to teach a pig to sing. It doesn't work and it annoys the pig."

8 of the Most Dangerous Drugs