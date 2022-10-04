Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash

A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York

Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Friday, Sept. 30, around 4 p.m., New York State Police from Catskill responded to State Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the town of Catskill for a report of a serious crash between a car and motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Mercedes GLA250 SUV, driven by a 58-year-old woman from Norwalk, Connecticut, was traveling northbound on State Route 32. While trying to turn left to enter Game Farm Road she turned directly in front of a 2001 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Daniel J. Valk of Saugerties, New York was traveling south on State Route 32.

State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash in the Town of Catskill, New York

Google Google loading...

Valk's motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the SUV causing Valk to be ejected from the motorcycle, officials say. The arriving trooper arrived on the scene and noticed three motorists performing CPR on Valk.

The responding trooper immediately started life-saving measures. Greene County Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and took over life-saving efforts.

Sadly, Valk was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

Daniel J. Valk/FB Daniel J. Valk/FB loading...

"Daniel J. Valk, you were one of my sons and I have watched you grow into the handsome, strong, loving dad of two wonderful boys. You were taken from them way to soon. Please watch over the boys, Sheyane, and Mary, and stay close to Bailey Elizabeth in spirit. Our hearts are 💔. Until we meet again know that we all love you. RIP," Stacy Skidmore-Shorette wrote on Facebook.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed against the Connecticut woman. Police did not say if she was injured. The police investigation into the crash continues.

GoFundMe For Saugerties, New York Father

Valk attended Saugerties High School. He leaves behind two children including a newborn, according to a GoFundMe set up for Valk's family.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

"Last night Bailey lost the love of her life after a motorcycle accident. Daniels's passing left a whole town grieving. This horrible accident took him from his family and friends and so many loved ones way too soon but specifically left Bailey to raise her first child without his father, and his older son she loves as her own. Please consider reaching out to help this amazing young woman heal and possibly take some financial burden off of her during this devastating time," the GoFundMe states.

Nearly $5,000 has been raised, as of Tuesday morning. CLICK HERE to donate.

Two Hidden Laws in New York State Two shocking laws that are somehow on the books in New York State.

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

The 5 Most Boring Towns in New York State Here are the most boring towns in New York State, according to RoadSnacks.

Three Hidden Ghost Towns in New York State Three amazingly mysterious ghost towns in New York State.