So you are driving down Route 9, 9W, 9D, or 17, 17K, or any other road in the Hudson Valley and all of the sudden you come across a driver, how do you know they are from the Hudson Valley? Well, odds are they are doing one of the following things:

They are driving the car with a cup of coffee in their hand, even in bad weather like a rainy downpour or a snow storm

You slow down for a yellow light, because you remember you are supposed to do that at a red light and the driver behind you starts honking at you like crazy and making hand gestures? Yep, the driver behind you is from the Hudson Valley.

The driver is driving through the rain and doesn't have their headlights on or their windshield wipers? Yep, classic Hudson Valley.

The driver is circling a parking lot trying to get the spot closest to the store, restaurant, mall, etc. when they could park just a few more feet away and not have to wait for a spot.

The driver is from the Hudson Valley when they park in the Fire Lane to run into a business when they are only going to be in the store for just a few minutes.

The driver is from the Hudson Valley when they try to wait for the first day of the new month after their car inspection expires, so they can get their new inspection 13 months after their previous inspection.

You know a driver is from the Hudson Valley, when they line up at a coffee shop that has a drive-thru and will only use the drive-thru, even though it will only take a few minutes to park, get out of the car and go inside to get your coffee, food, etc. It will probably take less time, gas and aggravation, but you still go through the drive-thru.

The person behind you is tailgating you while your are going 40 miles per hour in a 30, and they are mad at you because you are not going any faster.

These are just a few ways that you know the driver is from the Hudson Valley, and they don't always just have New York license plates. How many times have you seen a friend rocking the Florida plate on the car? Hmm? Yep, odds are they are from the Hudson Valley too.

