You Could Video Chat With The Avengers, Hudson Valley Celebrity

A celebrity from the Hudson Valley and the rest of his superhero pals are hosting a virtual game night.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Evans accepted the All-in Challenge and joined Instagram. In his first post, The Avengers star announced a "Virtual Hangout with Chris Evans and Five of His "Super" Close Friends."

One lucky winner will be chosen to bring two friends for a virtual chat with Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Ruffalo, who lives in the Hudson Valley, joked in the comment section the winner should try to avoid discussing spoilers.

The chat will last 40 minutes. 20 minutes will be spent playing board games with the actors and the rest of the time will be spent be a private question and answer session with The Avengers.

"Here's your chance to ask your deepest questions about life, success, their acting careers and other topics beyond the universe," the All-in Challenge states.

CLICK HERE to enter. All of the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, according to Evans.