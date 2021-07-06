You Could Own New York’s Embarrassing ‘Fort Blunder’ On Lake Champlain

How cool would it be to own a historic 1800s military fort that was used to guard the United States against British Canadian invaders? Well, here's your chance for the low, low price of $995,000. It's a bargain.

The history of the fort is pretty unique. It was originally constructed in 1816 and was nicknamed "Fort Blunder" after it was found to have been built over the Canadian border. That fort was abandoned and a new fort was built in 1842.

After the fort was decommissioned in 1926 it was pillaged by locals for the doors, windows, iron, lumber, and stone. In 1936 part of the fort was demolished and dumped into Lake Champlain to aid in the building of the bridge between New York and Vermont.

If you're interested in buying Fort Montgomery check out the listing at Private Islands Online.

